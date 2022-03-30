From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

No fewer than four people were reportedly killed in two separate attacks on some communities of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State between Monday and yesterday.

The deceased victims, according to sources from the area, included a Deeper Life pastor identified as Pastor John Ajav and three others; a male and two females, who were attacked by their assailants suspected to be herdsmen.

Our sources, who gave their names as Hembadoon and Terfa, disclosed that the three people were shot dead by the herdsmen while they were on their farm to harvest farm produce, on Monday.

Also, the Deeper Life pastor was said to have been shot dead by suspected herders while he was on his way to a religious programme at the Local Government Headquarters in Gbajimba, yesterday morning.

When contacted, Chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, confirmed the renewed attacks and killings in his council, saying four people were killed between Monday and yesterday in the two separate attacks.

“On Monday, three peope, including two females and a man, went to fetch locust beans on their farm, at Nyivir and they were shot dead.

“Also, this morning (Tuesday), a pastor who was going to Gbajimba (headquarters of Guma) was killed around Waku village,” Aba said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, could not be reached at the time of filing this report, as she did not respond to calls and messages sent to her phone.