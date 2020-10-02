Three young entertainment entrepreneurs, Slowdog, Quincy and Oodera are putting their money where their mouths are.

According to a statement issued by Enugu-based DeepWell Entertainment, the springboard for the trio’s transformational dreams, it’s high time the Nigerian entertainment industry, most especially in the southeast, was transformed. “So, we are looking for fresh and budding talent. Enugu State has always been in the forefront of entertainment in the southeast and only second to Lagos in Nigeria. The state holds the record for producing a good percentage of the entire entertainment contents consumed in Nigeria. Hence, we are bothered about the number of outstanding and promising talents in the southeast lying fallow and in need of a golden opportunity to thrive.”

A member of the group, Slowdog, further said: “A look at the artistes on our platform will reveal that we have been able to inspire a broad spectrum of the people in Enugu State. The people are practically blown away by our billboards in the Enugu metropolis. That goes a long way to tell you how serious we are to lift the face of entertainment in the east.

“We intend to create an easy path for talented people in Enugu State to have access to good producers, mix engineers, seasoned video directors, movie directors and event organizers among a host of others and also, create a platform for collaborations with already established acts.”