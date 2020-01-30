Like a carefully structured travel and tourism enterprise, Dees Travels helmsman, Daisi Olotu came to terms early in his entrepreneurial adventure to foreclose fancy dreams not in reality to growing a bankable tourism enterprise. He knew it will take sweat, perseverance and joggling of various windows of opportunities to leave an enduring legacy.

For over 30 years, he worked hard to rank Dees Travels, a one stop shop providing complex and intricate travel services as model outfit, satisfying his customers in particular and shoring up profit margins for his partners. During those early days, he knew that the airlines who are his principles certainly requires a special hospitality rendezvous exclusive not only to pilots and crew members but to also to the very discerning frequent fliers who may be caught up with flight delays or other consequential development in the aviation sector.

Mr. Daisi Olotu who told me last week in an interview in Lagos that his dream come true concerning the exclusive airport hotel for travelers was informed by well-structured and convincing desire that the global tourism and travel industry must find a veritable footprint in Nigeria, hence the best of Dees airport hotel and Apartments.

“I knew from day one that Nigeria will get to a level where a special hotel with exclusive interest to service the aviation sector must become a reality. All over the world, airport hotels are usually different in design and luxury apartments targeting airline crew and travelers unlike conventional hotels that cater for all persons”. He explained, adding.

“Convinced that we can provide excellent-service, Dees airport hotel is a clear reflection of our determination to bring quality service to a sector that we felt is far from having the capacity to meet with the demands and expectations of the aviation, particularly frequent travelers”.

Certainly, the 40-room edifice located in the heartbeat of one of the most prestigious business district in Ajao estate, a five minute drive to both local and international airports in Lagos, Dees hotel showcases luxury suites, and apartments carefully blended to refresh anyone who may desire to experience the best touch of hospitality.

The very surrealistic experience to which this hospitality newness provides, gives it away as an exclusive hideout for angels. From the entrance to the reception, dining areas, swimming pool and activities points, Dees hotel though rated as a four star initiative, does not pretend that it is in competition to provide 5-star services across board. Whether you are about to fly, or just arrived, or flight cancelled, Daisi Olotu told me that his dream is to provide the same services experienced in aircrafts on ground.

“As much as travelling can be fun, it can also be tedious, sometimes stressful, when certain mechanisms that drive the aviation sector does work out perfectly, so we decided to strategically bridge those expectations in order to make our clients happy and putting them back in the mood of either enjoying their trip or taking off the stress of airport formalities by providing hospitality which they experience while flying various aircrafts across the world”.

And fully conscious of the fact that the global tourism and aviation business runs round the clock, Daisi Olotu whose dream is to replicate Dees hotel at City centers across Nigeria with international gateway status, explained to me that his hotel is sure footed in terms of services which must run effortlessly like busy airports around the world.

“We deliberately hired and trained staff that will not buckle under the pressure of working round the clock with smiles on their face and with the expectation to go out of their way to provide our clients with whatever they need and desire without excuse. We are not in this business to generate excuse but satisfaction knowing fully well that we have a blood link with the same service expectations offered at the airports where the customers or travelers are kings”.

One port shot I took away from this airport hotel is a “secret watchtower” on the second floor which provides a pictorial view of the Lagos airport tarmac giving away details of aircraft arrivals and departures. That second floor is the most expensive in the hotel because of its unique ambiance to showcase the entire geographical architecture of the sprawling city of Ikeja and its environ. The suites on this floor is all about luxury competing with luxury.

Do you love good food or rather how does good food play significant part in travels?” Well, well, well, I did not exit the hotel until I had a taste across the banquet table of the various mouthwatering local and intercontinental dishes on display. Luckily for me, I was not alone as airline chiefs and travel facilitators from various airlines in Nigeria joined me in endorsing this exclusive luxury hideout for the travel community in Nigeria as the face of hospitality infrastructure for our aviation sector. The era of foreign airlines heading to other west coast states to rest their pilots and crew not excluding overnight passengers is over with the timely arrival of Dees airport hotel.