From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A senior management staff of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr. Fabian Benjamin, has dragged a popular Abuja radio presenter and the owner of Human Rights Radio, Ahmed Isah, to court for alleged character defamation.

Also joined in the suit as first defendant was Premier Broadcasting Ltd, owners of Human Rights Radio of Plot 1184, Kaura District, besides Games Village, Abuja

Benjamin, who is the spokesman of JAMB accused Ahmed Isah of injurious broadcast, false allegations and innuendos which amounted to defamation of his character, hence he asked the court to grant him N6 billion in compensation for the character defamation.

Dr. Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, confirmed that he approached FCT High Court, sitting at Gwagwalada, Abuja and presided over by Justice A.O. Ebong, in suit no. CV/3211/2021, filed by his lawyer, Chris Alashi.

Dr. Benjamin is claiming N6 billion as compensation for general damages for the deliberate, libellous and malicious public broadcast by the first defendant and anchored by the second defendant, Mr. Ahmed Isah.

The claimant avers that on 16th April, 2021, between 7:30 am and 10am, the second defendant, while on air on Human Rights Radio and Television (Brekete Programme), put a call to him during which the latter maliciously defamed the claimant by impugning, maligning and discrediting his integrity and reputation as the public relations Officer of JAMB and an academic.

In particular, the claimant alleged that the second defendant, while on air, accused him of forging his Ph.D certificate as well as being insane, incompetent, unscrupulous, sadistic person of questionable character.

The claimant also charges the second defendant with saying his bad behaviour and arrogance are hereditary, were acquired from his parents, that there is no solution to it, and that the claimant’s parents are also arrogant and damnable.

Hearing has been fixed for 14th February, 2022.