The man who made unsubstantiated allegations against business mogul, Capt Hosa Okunbo, has tendered unreserved apologies to him, pledging not to engage in further reckless and malicious publications.

In a personally signed statement, Mr Marvellous Muhizi Zibiri admitted he was absolutely wrong in publishing defamatory comments against the respected business man.

Zibiri read a recorded statement, where he admitted to the error of his malicious attack on Capt Okunbo.

His lawyer, Yakubu Jimba, Esq, also wrote a letter of appeal on the instructions of his client, pleading with Capt Okunbo to accept Zibiri’s apology in order for his client not to face legal charges for defamation of character.

Following series of write ups on several platforms, including the social media by Mr Zibiri, alleging that Capt Okunbo was a ‘drug baron’ among other defamatory claims, the top businessman had written a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, demanding investigations into Zibiri’s claims.

In the letter dated June 3, 2020, Okunbo alleged that Zibiri had launched a “malicious, vicious and injurious” onslaught against his person and reputation by spreading false information.

“We therefore petition your good office to immediately swing to action and put a stop to the ongoing criminal falsehood and conduct of Mr Marvelous Muhizu Zibiri and his cohorts, while we seek other legal remedies for this very dastardly conduct,” his petition stated.

The police subsequently apprehended and quizzed Zibiri, who, to avoid criminal prosecution and libel suit, pleaded for “compassionate and brotherly” settlement, while admitting his wrongdoing.

In a handwritten apology letter dated June 23, 2020, Zibiri said: “I, Hon Marvelous Muhizu Zibiri of Hon Marvelous Compound, Upper Mission Extension Aduwawa, Benin City, do hereby strongly apologise to Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo over publication of defamatory letter which I had published on Facebook and WhatsApp platforms. I further undertake never to be involved in such publication affecting him in any manner. I hope Capt Idahosa will find a heart to forgive me and withdraw the petition against me in the F.I.I.B.”

He also undertook to retract his malicious publications in both print and the social media.

In a statement titled “letter of undertaking” also dated June 23, Mr Zibiri wrote: “I wish to undertake that I shall make wide and copious publications in both print and social media recanting, withdrawing and disclaiming slanderous publication against Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo. I also wish to undertake that I will cease to, in any manner, defame or undermine Capt Idahosa in whatever guise. Failure to do so shall entail judicial action against me.”

Based on Zibiri’s recant, Okunbo said he would no longer press charges against him.

“I am a Christian. The Bible enjoins us to forgive those who sin against us, just as He forgives us when we sin. So, I forgive him. I gain nothing by seeking a pound of flesh from the now penitent young man,” he said.

“I hereby enjoin others who defame other people in the name of politics to desist forthwith from their evil action. They may not be as lucky as Zibiri. Politics is no license to malign and defame hardworking citizens who want the best for their people and state.”