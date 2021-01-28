From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A former two-time Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kogi State House of Assembly member, Amb Friday Sani, has thrown his weight behind his governor, Yahaya Bello, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking to newsmen at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday, the former lawmaker who just dumped his party, the PDP for the APC, hinged his action on the intense consultations with relevant stakeholders in the last three weeks.

“Let me put it on record that’s as far as I am concerned and those who believe in me, i totally endorse the ambition of governor Yahaya Bello for president and I say it because Governor Bello has created history in our state Kogi.

“This is the first time a Kogite picked up the courage to say I want to become the President of Nigeria. With this history, I have no alternative than to go with him after all I don’t have an Igala man who has the same ambition. So if a Kogi man will become president why not all I needed is what belongs to me and if what belongs to me is given to me my people the Igala people, I don’t have any problem with the Presidential ambition of Yahaya Bello,” he noted.

On why he left PDP for the ruling party, he said; “Yes, I have explained why I left the PDP but for purpose of emphasis, it was owing to the prevailing circumstances and the situation on ground politically today.

“As a politician you will always choose options variables, I mean alternatives that are available for you as a politician to be able to chart your course and that of your people. The only option now in the circumstance I have found myself is APC and I have decided to join it. In the past three weeks, consultation have been going on, discussions have been going on,” he said.

He equally reacted to the running he had with his governor, noting: “Well, I think that it is a thing of the pass. I had a very rough fight with my governor in the past and the intervention of the National Chairman of the APC has cemented a new relationship between the governor and myself. As I speak to you now, we are now brothers. I cannot assure that with the current intermediary role by the APC boss, I am very sure that rough road will not come between me and him anymore,” he promised.