Atleast 87 elected Councilors in Edo State have vowed to resist the harassment and official intimidation meted out to them by Governor Godwin Obaseki to forcefully join the PDP.

The Councilors, most of whom were elected on the platform of the APC, dismissed claims of their defection allegedly sponsored in the media by the governor to portray false solidarity, insisting that the governor’s performance since 2016 has neither inspired confidence nor provided motivation for them to join his defection.

Spokesman for the group, Emwinghare Osabuohien of Ward 2, Egor Local Government Council, condemned their suspension which he deemed illegal and the refusal of the state government to pay their salaries over the expression of their constitutionally protected freedom to associate and maintain membership of a preferred political party.

Other Councilors, including Okpamen Angela representing Ovia West, Kingsley Ogiri, and Godwin Ekhator, vowed to remain resolute in fighting for the victory of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the APC at the polls on September 19.

They alleged that the few Councilors who defected caved in to the pressure and intimidation of the State Government.