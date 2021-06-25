From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta North senatorial chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), George Okafor, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okafor, nicknamed ‘Mad Major’ in political circles, was received into the PDP along with his supporters of about 5,000 in Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, in Asaba.

Describing his defection as home coming after seven years of political sojourn in opposition party, Okafor said the Delta APC has remained in perpetual battlefield.

“My return to the PDP after a sabbatical of seven years in the opposition party, I would say, is an act of divine intervention.

“While on my sojourn, I rose to the position of chairman, APC Delta North, which position I resigned effective Wednesday, June 22, 2021, to return fully to my original family and home, the PDP.

“My decision to quit the APC was largely borne from my inner convictions that Delta APC has remained an unending battlefield without hope for respite.

“In Delta APC, things will continue to fall apart. I do not see them coming together even beyond 2023.

“Today, I feel good coming back home to where I am loved, respected and appreciated. I thank the PDP family in Delta State for holding forth and firm since 1999,” he said.

Okafor had earlier resigned his membership of the APC in a letter to the Chairman of the state caretaker committee of the party, Jones Erue.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the position of chairman, APC Delta North Caretaker Committee effective today, Wednesday, June 22, 2021; and by this notice, I also want to denounce my membership of the APC henceforth…,” he said in the letter.