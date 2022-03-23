A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed April 11 for judgment in suit seeking for the declaration of the seat of Rep Yakubu Dogara vacant on account of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Donatus Okorowo, who fixed the date, said though the judgment was earlier scheduled for today, it was not ready.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had asked the court to remove the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dogara, as member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, over his defection to APC.

While the PDP and its Bauchi State Chairman, Hamza Akuyam, are the plaintiffs, Dogara, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC are 1st to 5th defendants respectively in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1060/2020.