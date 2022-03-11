From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has fixed April 8 for adoption of final addresses in a suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking removal from office of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mutawale, over his defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date, yesterday, after parties in the suit confirmed joining issues with each other.

Also sought to be sacked alongside the governor are the senators, House of Representatives members and House of Assembly members who decamped to the ruling party along with Matawalle.

Emmanuel Ukala, who stood for PDP confirmed to Justice Ekwo that all his processes have been filed and served on all the defendants while Mike Ozekhome, who stood for the governor and 34 others confirmed similar position.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and APC which are also defendants in the defection suit have joined issues.

At yesterday’s proceedings, Justice Ekwo said with completion of exchange of processes by parties, the stage has been set for definite hearing of all pending motions along with the substantive matter.

The judge announced that all processes would be adopted on April 8 after which a date for judgment would be fixed.

Ekwo warned that any counsel who fails to be in court on adjourned date would have his papers deemed adopted.

PDP had sued the governor and his co-defectors challenging their defection to another party and praying the court to remove them from their respective offices on the grounds of their alleged unlawful defection.