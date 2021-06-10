Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, has continued to garner state-wide support following his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The latest of such support is coming from the state’s council of traditional rulers.

Led by their Chairman and Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, who spoke on their behalf, yesterday, at the State Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar during a courtesy visit to the governor, the monarchs told Ayade that there was a spiritual dimension to his defection.

“We are here today to discuss with you and to tell you our mind, that for the past three weeks or so, a lot has happened in the state which we described as spiritual development beyond human and political comprehension. Only those with third eyes will see it.

“It is our believe that God wants to do something out of this for two reasons: old things must pass away and old things must become new,” Edet said.

He said their support for Ayade’s defection was because “past governors of this state have always admonished us to follow the leader and in this state, the leader is the governor. So, nobody should tell us otherwise now that it is Ayade’s turn.

“Therefore, we must follow Ayade because we know that your thoughts towards Cross River State are of good and not evil, you will lead us to a successful end.