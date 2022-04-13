From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The plan by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, in Osun State to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has been exposed.

It was gathered that the arrangement by the two camps failed because they could not reach compromise on the sharing of positions.

Findings showed that the position demanded by the APC faction could not be afforded by the PDP, hence the failure of the talks.

Recently, a video of the earlier plan by the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kolapo Alimi, to lead the APC faction to the PDP on March 23, 2022, surfaced on social media.

It was gathered that the video was recorded to be released upon the conclusion of an agreement that eventually failed.

Daily Sun gathered that Aregbesola’s faction demanded a governorship ticket which the PDP could not afford and that led to the collapse of the arrangement.

Reacting to the video, Alimi said the video has elapsed, assuring that a new date will be announced for the defection.

Alimi who could not explain why the earlier date was postponed, said “the plan is still on course and an announcement will be made at an appropriate time.

Noting that the crisis between the faction and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has not been resolved, he said there is the possibility of leaving the APC.

He said, “the date on the video has elapsed. It was 23rd March. Though there is a plan to join PDP, no time has been fixed. When it is time, you will hear it directly from me. You will see it on my Facebook, Twitter, and radio.

“There would have been an open declaration. So, no date has been fixed for now. It is possible. If it gets to the level of decamping, why not?