Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The defection of members of the opposition political parties has hit the Nasarawa State House of Assembly as Member Representing Doma South, John Osewu, on Monday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A few weeks ago, the Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the defection of the member representing Keffi East Constituency, Hon Abdulaziz S. Danladi from Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During the sitting of the Assembly on Monday, the Speaker again read to the lawmakers a letter of defection from another legislator, Hon. John Osewu, representing Doma South.

Osewu in the letter informed his colleagues that more PDP members have concluded arrangement to move to the APC.

APC is the ruling party in Nasarawa state and it is being led by the governor, Abdullahi Sule.

However, it was gathered that Governor Sule has wooed the opposition members with heavy cash, to move them to his camp and prevent negative criticisms against his administration.

In a letter titled “Letter of Resignation from PDP to APC,” the newly defected lawmaker, Osewu said his jumping ship is hinged on the crisis rocking the PDP from ward to local government and state levels, leading to court litigations.

Also, he said the developmental strides and inclusive administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule prompted him to join APC.

While announcing the defection of Osewu, the Speaker, Abdullahi described it as timely. He further urged members of the opposition parties to join APC and said the political door of APC is widely opened.

“It is a wise decision taken by Hon Osewu, I congratulate and welcome him to the APC family. As members of APC, we welcome new members and I assured you more will be joining us soon.

“Some have spoken to me privately and I know they will soon join us so that together with the Governor, we will continue to champion the course of peace, unity and progress of the state,” said the Speaker.