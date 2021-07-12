From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, has claimed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors joining the ruling party is a confirmation that APC is growing from strength to strength under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He spoke while inaugurating the newly-constituted three-member Caretaker Committee on Monday in Abuja to pilot the affairs of the party in Zamfara state.

Represented by the CECPC National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, Governor Buni remarked: ‘A couple of days ago, our party became stronger in Zamfara State with the coming in of the number one citizen of Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawalle. This makes it the third governor to join us in the last two months.

‘This shows that the APC is the party of choice for all Nigerians and that the party is growing from strength to strength under the able leadership of President Buhari.

‘Following this recent positive development in the Zamfara State chapter of our party, the CECPC has approved the dissolution of the leadership structure of all the party organs in the State (Ward, Local Government and State Caretaker Committees), forthwith. Accordingly, a 3-man committee has been constituted to run the affairs of the party in the state.

‘The CECPC hereby appeals to those directly affected by this action to show understanding and consider this as a sacrifice made for the growth of the party.

‘The party assures all concerned that it shall ensure that inclusiveness, fairness and transparency are maintained (which are the composite ethos of our party) by the new leadership on all fronts.

‘The party, once again, congratulates Bello Matawalle, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State as he leads his State into the fold of the Progressives.

‘For those who have been selected to pilot the affairs of the party, you have a duty to be fair and just in your new office and to allow the constitution of our party to be your guide,’ he appealed.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of the Zamfara State APC Caretaker Committee, Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau, noted:

‘It is a great honour and privilege to be with you all, the progressives, and to on behalf of my humble self and other members of the Zamfara State APC Caretaker Committee, that include my deputy Alh Mukhtar Ahmed Anka and the Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi deliver a speech at this timely inauguration ceremony of the chapter today being the 12th day of July 2021.

‘I congratulate the entire progressives’ family for the circumstances that led to this event, which is the defection of the governor of Zamfara, Hon Muhammad Bello Matawallen Maradun, other officials and millions of supporters from the PDP to the APC.

‘I would also like to thank the national leadership of the party under His Excellency, Alh Mai Mala Buni, for the confidence repose on us and to accept the responsibility bestowed on us with full and grateful hearts without reservation and with the obligation to devote every effort of body, mind and spirit to lead Zamfara APC to greatness within the time frame accorded us.

‘In view of the current political antecedents in the state and the need to among other things conduct credible congress for the party, we shall work towards the unity of our members at all levels. In all matters and activities, we shall ensure inclusiveness, fairness and decorum to forestall misunderstanding and rancour among interest groups.

‘We shall work towards cooperation in the spirit of partnership for the victory of the party and the progress of our state.

‘I would therefore like to appeal for the continued support and cooperation of the party leadership and all other stakeholders for the realisation of these ideas and seek sufficient time to register millions of our members who have joined the party and are eligible to carry cards.’

In attendance were the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk and a member of the CECPC, Sen Abba Ali.

The Zamfara State APC Caretaker Committee Members are Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau who will serve as Chairman. Muntari Ahmed Anka is the Deputy Chairman while Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi is Secretary.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.