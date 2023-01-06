From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The spokesperson of the Obi/Datti campaign organization, Yinusa Tanko, has said that the defection of the Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Osun State, Lasun Yusuf, does not affect the chance of the party in the state.

He boasted that the people of Osun will vote massively for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February general election.

Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo as part of the preparation for the mega rally of the party slated for Saturday, Tanko said the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives dumped the party for a reason best known to him and his exit does not in any way affect Obi/Datti movement from winning the state.

“The defection of Lasun Yusuf from the Labour Party to the PDP does not affect us in any way. We have our structure over time. Immediately after the defection of Lasun, the party has gone back to galvanize the structure of the party all over the state.

“The structure we are talking about are the youths, artisans, NLC, TUC, and pensioners. We’ve galvanized these structures for the battle ahead which is the 2023 general election for Peter Obi.

“We are restructuring our party so that we can have a good outing in Osun. Out of all the presidential contestants, Nigerians trust only Obi, he is the only candidate that is not buying people’s votes. You could see the love expressed by youths and Nigerians who are spending their resources on his campaign.

“Obi has capacity, character, consistency, compassion, and commitment to nationhood. He has been able to make a mantra from consumption to production. He is the only governor that left N75 billion in the coffers of the state government.

“It is a lie that Obi profiled northerners while he was the governor. The person that profiled northerners is Rochas Okorocha of APC in Imo State.

“We are taking the center of the city of Osogbo at Freedom park for Obi’s campaign.

“Peter Obi’s support group is in large numbers in Osun state and over 71 percent of Nigerian youths are behind him. We have candidates caught across the contest. We are not perturbed with anybody decamping, we are going to take decampees too,” he added.