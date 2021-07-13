From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced legal action at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to remove Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle from office over unlawful defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The request forms part of the reliefs sought in a suit marked ‘FHC/ABJ/CS/489/2021’ filed in the names of two PDP members from Zamfara State, Sani Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed.

The plaintiffs are contending that, in view of an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court, to the effect that the APC had no candidates in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, having not conducted valid primaries, it would be unlawful for Matawalle and Gusau to retain their offices while defecting from the PDP to the APC, and thereby transferring PDP’s victory to the APC.

They want the court to,among others,declare that Matawalle and Gusua must resign from their offices before their defection to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct fresh election, within three months, for the PDP to replace them.

When the legal battle was kick started yesterday through ex-parte motion argued by the plaintiffs lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), Justice Inyang Ekwo granted an order of substituted service of the originating processes on the governor and deputy governor.

By the order, the governor and his deputy are to be served with all court papers through the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja.

Justice Ekwo thereafter fixed July 16 for report of court papers on the two defendants.

The governor had two weeks ago defected from PDP to APC.

