Paul Orude, Bauchi

A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Mallam Bibi Dogo has condemned the defection of former Speaker Yakubu Dogara from the ruling People’s Democratic party (PDP) in the state.

Bibi Dogo wants the Federal House of Representatives seat of Bogoro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa to be declared vacant due to his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) without cogent reasons

In a statement in Bauchi, the PDP chieftain described ​ the defection as Political indiscipline and that the people of ​ Bogoro , Dass and Tafawa Balewa who elected him under the flat form of PDP ​ were no longer comfortable being “totally eclipsed” in the House. ​

“They don’t know any convincing reason why he defect to APC , he didn’t consult them before his defection I hereby call on the Reps leadership to quickly declare Dogara’s seat vacant to enable the constituents to elect a capable replacement,” he said.

He said that the People of the area would set a machinery in motion for Dogara’s recall and that the process would soon commence in earnest because “we will not condone political indiscipline”

Dogo expressed disbelief that the reasons Dogara gave in a letter sent to his ward chairman were nothing but flimsy excuses..​

“It was a shameful act that Dogara who dumped APC in 2019 elections, could so quickly return to pick the same broom he said was not sweeping well” Dogo said.

He alleged that there were talks from many quarters that Dogara’s return to APC was initiated to cover himself from the mess of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that is now brewing.

He alleged that Dogara had made three defections in recent times, having moved from PDP to APC ahead of the 2015 general elections and now he moved again from APC to PDP ahead of 2019 general election and now he moved from PDP to APC.

“His jumping from party to party smacks of political indiscipline but you know that a rolling stone gathers no moss.

“Unfortunately, too, he lacks the political discipline to be trusted with any public office in Bogoro , Dass , Tafawa Balewa, How can you trust a man whose only political antecedent is jumping from one party to another?” Dogo asked.

​