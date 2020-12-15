From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, yesterday wondered why the criticisms trailing his defection from the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have refused to abate about one month after he made the defection.

This came as elected councillors and political office holders in the 13 local government areas of the state formally announced their defection from the PDP to the APC.

Umahi berated those criticising him for leaving PDP despite what the PDP did for him, saying such persons do not know the workings of party.

The governor spoke yesterday when he received political office holders from the 13 local government areas of the state who paid him a solidarity visit at the new Governor’s Lodge, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

He said contrary to popular believe in many political quarters that the PDP helped his political career, that it was him (Umahi) who spent huge resources to help the growth of the party in the state.

The Ebonyi governor contended that rather than criticising him, the PDP and its leaders should be grateful to him for all he did to promote the party in the state and in the South East.

He regretted the years he spent in the opposition party, adding that he was able to develop the state because of his friendship with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umahi allays fears of plots to begin recall of the eight PDP National Assembly members from the state who refused to defect to the APC with him, saying there was no need for that.

He, however, said if any of them attempts to make trouble with his administration or disrupt the existing peace in the state, he would allow the council chairmen to commence the process of the person’s recall.

“I learnt that our people at the grassroots are unhappy with the National Assembly members, and they want to call for their recall. I want to appeal to you to forgive them. There is no need for that for now. But if any of them makes trouble, I will allow you people to start the process of their recall,” he said.