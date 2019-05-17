Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court Abuja division has struck out the suit seeking to declare the seats of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yakubu Dogara and 52 others on account of their defection from their various political parties in 2018.

Justice Okon Abang in his judgment on Friday struck out the suit on the grounds that his court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter.

This is coming after upholding the preliminary objections raised against the suit by the respondents to the effect that the plaintiff lacked the requisite locus standi to institute the case.

The suit was instituted by an advocacy body, Legal Defence and Assistant Project (LEDAP).

Meanwhile, the court held that the Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was wrongly joined in the suit by the plaintiff.

Justice Abang held that Akpabio did not defect to the All Progressives Congress as claimed by the plaintiff, but only moved from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to the APC to save his political career following his expulsion from the party.