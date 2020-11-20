From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Conference of 2019 South East All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Candidates has called on other Governors in the zone to emulate Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, by defecting to the ruling party to boost the chances of Igbo President in 2023.

They stated that the recent defection of the Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum to the APC would link the zone to mainstream politics of Nigeria.

Umahi had said that he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of the party’s failure to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South East.

A statement by the Conference’s Chairman, Afam Ezenwafor and Secretary, George Ugwuja, in Enugu, Friday, lauded the governor, saying that they “want to use this medium to commend his show of leadership to the entire South East by connecting Ebonyi to the federal to further leverage on the political ideologies of the APC to drive more development to the State

“We commend his Excellency’s commitment towards the 2023 presidency and how he has shown forward looking solidarity by joining the only party with the capacity and willingness to make this project a reality.

“We are declaring our total support to the administration of Engineer Dave Umahi and we have stimulated the Ebonyi state chapter of the conference led by Hon. Jude Chikadibia Okpor to liaise with all our supporters to give his excellency maximum support as he transitions to the ruling APC.

“They further welcomed “the entire people of Ebonyi State onboard the ruling party urging them to desist from politics of bitterness and lend their Governor all the support he needs to continue his great works.”