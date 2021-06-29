Former Governor Of Zamfara State and the leader of All Progressive Congress(APC) in the State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar on Monday backed the State Governor, Bello Matawalle’s decision to join the party from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We hope Matawalle’s coming into APC will be of benefit as well as add value to the party in the State,” he said.

Yari, who addressed APC Stakeholders from all the local government areas at a

meeting in Kaduna, said the party welcomed Matawalle alongside his supporters.

He however said he (Yari) and other stakeholders were still holding meetings to see how every member of the party would be treated fairly.

The former governor said, as party loyalists, they have accepted the circumstances they found themselves.

“We will not take any position without our people’s consent, and that is why we invited all the stakeholders to take a stand. We will not decide on anything that will not be of benefit to the party as well as the state.

“We agreed that the Governor is coming with authority while we have the population in the state. So we hope and pray that his coming to the part will be beneficial and will add value to the party in the state. So, he is welcome,” he said.

However, the PDP has cautioned Governor Matawalle against defectiong.

At a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the opposition party was watching political developments in in the state, keenly, and also warned members of the state House of Assembly and National Assembly members from the state against defecting to the APC.

The opposition spokesman said Governor Matawalle should be aware that his plans to defect to amounts to a decision to vacate office as no law allows the governor to dump the PDP on whose platform he was elected into office.

