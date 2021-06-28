From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Governor of Zamfara State and the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar on Monday backed Governor Bello Matawalle’s decision to join the party from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Yari, ‘we hope Matawalle’s coming into APC will be of benefit as well as add value to the party in the state.’

Yari, addressing APC stakeholders from all Local Government Areas of the state at a meeting in Kaduna, said the party welcomed Matawalle into the party alongside his supporters.

He said that he and other stakeholders are still holding meetings to see how every member of the party will be treated fairly.

The former governor said that as party loyalists they have accepted the circumstances they found themselves.

‘We will not take any position without our people’s consent, and that is why we invited all the stakeholders to take a stand. We will not decide on anything that will not be of benefit to the party as well as the state.

‘We agreed that the governor is coming with authority while we have the population in the state. So we hope and pray that his coming to the part will be beneficial and will add value to the party in the state. So, he is welcome,’ he said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.