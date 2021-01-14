From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim and first civilian governor of the state, Sam Egwu, have finally resolved their differences.

The trio had been embroiled in a war of words over the governance and politics of the state following the governor’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a peace meeting organised by founding fathers of the state in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ebonyi State Chapter, held at Bishop’s Court in Abakaliki, Umahi, Anyim and Egwu agreed to a ceasefire and pledged to team up to promote peace and unity in the state.

Present at the meeting were former governor of the state, Martin Elechi and Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Nnachi Okoro.

Reacting to the outcome of the meeting, Umahi said he would abide by the peace pact with Anyim and Egwu.

He made the pledge at his hometown, Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area while briefing newsmen after a security council meeting.

He urged his supporters to cease all attacks, saying he had moved on with his defection to the APC.

“I, however, state that as long that they attack us, our supporters might not allow them. Our destinies are in God’s hands as I urge that we all face our parties, governance and stop attacking personalities,” he said.