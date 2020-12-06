From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

A political support group in Ebonyi State, Carigheart Foundation, has reacted to the recent defection of Governor David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the governor has not committed any offence but only exercise his political right.

The group, which is one of the major political groups that have been mobilising grassroots support and solidarity for the governor since 2011, however, said it would remain in PDP.

It appealed to the governor and those defecting with him to also recognise and respect the rights of other Ebonyians to belong to any political party of their choice without harassment and intimidation.

The group made its position known, at the weekend, in a statement in Abakaliki by its Founder and former member of House of Representatives, Linus Okorie.

Okorie, who represented Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency between 2011 and 2019, said the group took the decision after consultations with members and supporters across the state.

“Recent events and developments in our body polity have been of grave concern to us, as a body and even as individuals; requiring that we take a firm decision for collective direction. This is especially so with the defection of the governor from the PDP to the APC. As we all are aware, the CaringHeart Group holds the governor in high esteem and has been totally loyal to and supportive of his administration.

“Accordingly, members have been anxious to know the direction the CaringHeart Group is taking in the divergent political trajectories in the state. That burden lies on me and I want to assure all that I have the required political will and sagacity to discharge it to the best of my conscience and belief,” Okorie said.