From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of People Democratic party ( PDP ) says it will sanction all their members who won election on the platform of PDP and defected to other political parties .

This was disclosed by the state chairman of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Francis Orogo who explained the party’s position on the recent defection of members to the ruling All Progressive Party(APC) shortly after the expanded executive meeting of at the party Secretariat, Jos road Lafia the Nasarawa state capital.

Orogu, said that all State and National Assembly members who were elected on the platform of the party and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) should vacate their seats or face legal action adding that those who left the party cannot go with the party’s mandate.

Orogo also again decried the high cost of nomination forms as announced by the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

Recall that Daily Sun report that Mr Ayuba Wandei NASIEC Chairman had on Wednesday July 7, at a meeting with political parties preparatory to the local council election, announced that the commission would conduct LG election on October 6.

The NASIEC Chairman during the meeting said the commission’s Councillorship and Chairmanship nomination forms is N200,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Mr Orogu said given the hardship the people are going through presently in the state, that amount was not reasonable and affordable.

He therefore advised the commission to emulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and make their nomination forms free to candidates.

The PDP Chairman also kicked against the LG electoral law that results of the election would be announce by the Chairman of the commission.

” My party is making consultation with our legal team to challenge that portion of the electoral law in the state. He stated.