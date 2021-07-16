From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Shinkafi, has said no amount of pressure from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) will make Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, resign from office.

The PDP had called on Matawalle to resign as governor, after he dumped the opposition party, for the APC.

However, Shinkafi, who spoke at a press conference, in Abuja, on Friday, said PDP call for Zamfara governor’s resignation is baseless.

He noted that the opposition party had in the past also benefitted from defection of governors from the APC.

According to him, “it is extremely laughable that the PDP that celebrated the defection of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from the APC to the PDP with such elaborate ballyhoo and fanfare would muster the effrontery to attempt to remove Governor Bello Matawalle from office for defecting to the APC. Once again, it is simply ridiculous.

“We are also wondering why the PDP which benefitted from the defection of Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from APC to PDP, did not see anything wrong with such defections.

“No constitutional or Electoral Act provisions state that Governor must continue to remain in office under the same party on whose platform he contested and won an election, so as to sustain his governorship position.

“The days ahead will definitely show some interesting legal fireworks. “

