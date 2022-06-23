From Fred Itua, Abuja

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, expressed concern over the wave of defections rocking the party caucus in the National Assembly

Adamu, who spoke to newsmen after a meeting with the APC caucus, said it was a usual occurrence during election period, but enough for any leader to worry over the loss of any member.

He said: “The meeting with the senators was most fruitful. The issue of defection is an unfortunate development when it happens but this is a season where there are all sort of behaviours in the political space and ours is not an exception.

“In every election year, this kind of thing gives cause for stakeholders to sneeze and Nigeria is not an exception so is the APC, not an exception. I don’t care about what is happening in other parties, my focus is on the APC. But we all know that the occurrence is not only happening in the APC, it’s happening across other political parties too. And because we are the ruling party, our problems are exaggerated before the public.”

Adamu said he does not know if the problem of defection would persist in the party, but said he has met with his colleagues at the National Assembly and believes the issue is surmountable.

