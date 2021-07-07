From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) member of the House of Representatives, from Taraba State Rimamnde Shawulu, has called for the resignation of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) over the dwindling fortunes of the opposition.

Shawulu, in an open letter to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, expressed dismay that governors and federal lawmakers elected on the platform of the opposition party were leaving in droves to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The entitled “In the Interest of our Party, Democracy and the People of Nigeria: Time To Do The Needful’, and dated July 6, was made available to journalists, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

According to the lawmaker, the state of the PDP has allegedly worsened under the Secondus led NWC.

Shawulu said “:Today, not unexpectedly, four members of the House of Representatives from Zamfara State denounced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“Unlike other times, when leaders of the party in the House (both the Minority Caucus Leadership and the House PDP Caucus Leadership), put up some form of protest, not a whisper was heard or a hand raised in protest against the decamping!

“…no one can doubt that you have made your contributions to the growth of the party. Sir not much use will be served in going down memory lane on the formation of the PDP, your contributions to the party and the sacrifices you and other leaders have made.

“Dear Chairman, Sir, events in the last two years call for sober reflection and sacrifices by both the leadership and membership of the party and it is necessary you set the ball rolling, so that the party will come back to life and be seen as a viable alternative to the ruinous APC.

” Then, will its doors be seen to be open to the millions that want to come into the party to mobilize Nigerians to take back the country from the iniquitous forces that have seized it by the jugular?

‘Sir, history calls and beckons on you to do the needful, not to die but to live for the party by surrendering leadership, in order for reconciliation and repositioning of the party to begin in earnest for a fresh start.”