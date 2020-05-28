George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State has described as inconsequential the current gale of resignations of its ex officials and others who had defected to the rulling All Progressives Congress defections from the party to the ruling All Progressive congress.

This is just as the party has admonished the APC to wary of the elements “who are manifestly gold-diggers, bedbugs and buccaneers who evidently do not have any iota of value to add to any organisation.”

Recall that about seven state and national officials of the party on Thursday were officially received into the APC.

However, speaking at a press conference in Owerri on Thursday on behalf of the the state executive council, the chairman of the party, Sir Martin Ejiogu described the exit of the former officials from the PDP as a positive developmet and a relief for the the party stressing that for long, the defectors have remained huge liabilities to our great party.”

Ejiogu alleged that the defectors had all along worked vehemently against the interest of the party during the 2019 general elections.

He pointed out that the defections to the APC were essentially driven by selfish motives because of the zoning arrangement of the party which did not favour the them.

Ejiogu added that the party’s determination to rejuvenate and fortify underlined its decision to do away with incompetent and insignificant party officials perceived as deadwoods which he said the defectors personify.

According to him, “Besides, they had in principle left the party a long time ago, what played out earlier today was a mere drama, a dummy from a script that had been written months before now.

He added, “their claim that they defected as officers of our great party is a clear misrepresentation, , obsessed fallacy and the height of mischief. By the party constitution, their tenure expired more than two months ago as they had served out their four years term. Having concluded our Ward and local government congresses since February, the state congress was scheduled to follow shortly if not for the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed the conclusion of the state congresses. But then, with tenure expiration in February, the state officers have legally and constitutionally lost their seats. It’s therefore a daylight robbery tinged with ignorance to claim otherwise”.