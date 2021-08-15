From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge the defection of the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court.

He also enjoined the PDP to challenge the defection of former PDP members in National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly in both states to the APC.

Wike, who stated this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, stressed that the time has come for the judiciary to make a final pronouncement on the incessant defections of governors and lawmakers from one political party to another so as to save the country from becoming a one party state.

He said: “The time has come that the judiciary must have to rise to the occasion to make a final pronouncement of this issue of defection and that will go a long way to strengthen our democracy. Because if we do not take action, you will find a situation where you will have a one party state and that will not be good for our democracy.

“And, so, I have encouraged the PDP, they must file a suit against the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi and the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress without any reason provided in the constitution or any other enabling law.

“What PDP is looking for is not just that they want to reclaim the seats, but that a pronouncement must be made by the judiciary on this incessant defection without no reasons at all, in order to enhance and strength our democracy.”

Wike said that it is unacceptable for governors, federal and state lawmakers, who have been elected on the platform of a particular party to defect to another when there is no division in the party that brought them to power.

He stated: “Let it be on record that the party (PDP) has been able to challenge it and let us await the outcome of the decision of the court because the court has a role to strengthen our democracy. And part of the role the court must play is to make a final pronouncement on this issue of defection from one party to the other.”

He described the Court of Appeal reconfirmation of Jarigbe Agom as the Senator-elect of Cross River North Senatorial District as a victory for democracy and the PDP.

The governor advised lawyers to desist from filing matters in court on behalf of their clients that are intended to ridicule the judiciary.

According to him, it is obligatory on every lawyer in the country to protect the integrity of the court.