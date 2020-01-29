The Peoples Democratic Party (PD) in Imo has alleged that the eight legislators who defected to the APC were lured with a promise of N50 million and two plots of lands in Owerri by the state government who he said was desperate to have majority in the Assembly.

Secretary of the Imo State chapter of the PDP, Nze Ray Emeana, who stated this, yesterday, queried the basis for the defection of members elected on the platform of the party given that there were not immersed in any crisis.

“The party is not in any crisis.

All those who have defected to the APC, we learnt were lured with the offer of N50 million and two plots of the lands in Owerri.

This is to tell you that no substantial member of the party with political clout has left the party.

All those people have defected were made by the party,” said Emeana.