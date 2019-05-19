Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin has advised personnel of the Nigerian Navy not to engage in illicit drugs and acts capable of destroying their careers.

Olonisakin also tasked the personnel to ensure the defence of the nation’s maritime areas for national prosperity, which is one of its statutory roles.

He gave this yesterday at the passing out parade of 1,176 Batch 28 trainees of Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS), Onne, Rivers State.

The CDS, who was the Reviewing Officer of the parade, tasked the trainees to make national security utmost in their service, cautioning them not to compromise the interest of the country, but remain apolitical.

He further charged them to exhibit professionalism in their dealings with members of the public and discharge their mandate in line with international best practices.

“As we are all aware, one of the statutory roles of the Nigerian Navy is to ensure the defence of Nigeria’s maritime areas for national prosperity. This requires the deployment of robustly trained personnel to professionally and efficiently discharge the mandate in line with international best practices.

“Stay away from illicit drugs and any acts capable of truncating your beautiful career. You must avoid any behaviour that will tarnish your honour and dignity as ratings.

Your commitment and loyalty to the Armed Forces and the nation must be total. You must strive to live up to the demand and expectations required of you.

“Judging from their turnouts, composure and performance on the parade ground this morning, I can comfortably say that they have been actually transformed within six months to disciplined naval personnel and ready to join the fleet for further on the job training and operations.