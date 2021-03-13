From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, has commended military troops on the frontline of counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

Irabor while addressing troops at the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in Maiduguri, Borno State capital yesterday said the troops had demonstrated commitment to fighting Boko Haram insurgents.

He admitted there were some pitfalls in the operation even as he assured troops of more support from the Federal Government.

“The various successes that you have recorded in spite of few drawbacks are commendable. I felt it is necessary to express it to you,” he said.

He asked the troops to pass his commendation message to their colleagues in the battlefields. He said the theatre commander as well as other component commanders would also go round to relay his message to troops.

Irabor said the president was aware of all issues regarding troops’ operational engagement especially in the North East.