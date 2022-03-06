The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has solicited for the support of retired military officers for the armed forces and for the general development of the country.

The Director of Education, Defence Headquarters, Rear Adm. Chibuike Azike, made the call on behalf of Irabor on Saturday in Abuja.

It was at a reunion dinner for members of 27 Short Service Combatant Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

He enjoined the retired officers to continue to make themselves useful and no to hesitate to make useful contributions for the advancement of the armed forces when called to do so.

He appreciated members of NDA course 27 for their outstanding contributions to the growth of Nigerian military while in service.

Azike said feats attained and loyalty exhibited by members of the course, were commendable.

According to him, their contributions while in service added value and contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian armed forces.

“Your service is an inspiration for others to serve their country beyond anything.

“I’m aware that members of the 27th Short Service Course demonstrated a high level of professionalism and dedication while in service.

“This is evident with nine members of the course attaining the rank of Major General, a feat that could have only been achieved through hard work and dedication to duty.

“Your achievements through the period of your military career are there for all to see. I salute your dedication,’’ Azike said.

He also paid tribute to members of the course who paid the supreme price while in service and prayed for the repose of their souls.

In his remarks, Chairman, North East Development Commission, retired Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa, who was the Commandant of the NDA when members of the course had their training, commended them for their outstanding achievements.

Tarfa, who was represented by the Director-General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, noted that the members must be appreciated irrespective of the ranks in which they left service.

Wahab said the retired officers made indelible marks in the history of the Nigerian armed forces.

“I salute each and every one of you because even the person who left as a captain or left as a second lieutenant has done well,’’ he said.

On his part, Gen. Wahab said that the 27 Short Service Course members had shown that the system had continued to improve considering the number of major generals produced by the club in the Nigerian army.

He urged them to continue to keep healthy and fit and be ready to give more services to the nation.

Wahab urged them to make more input on how to improve national security, stressing that: “we must recognise that the solution to our problems lies with us.’’

In another contribution, retired Maj.-Gen. John Malu, who was the Academy Adjutant at the time, commended the dedication of the members of the course while in service.

Malu affirmed that members of the course exhibited high level of professionalism, dedication and loyalty while in service. (NAN)