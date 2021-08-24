From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, is currently on a visit to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) following an attack on the military training institution by gunmen early Tuesday morning.

The CDS, who has been on a tour of the northeast was said to have made a stopover in Kaduna upon hearing the news of the attack.

Gen Irabor, who arrived at the academy at about 5 pm, was taken around the academy by its commandant, Major General Yusuf, and other officials to have first-hand information on what really happened.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Tuesday attacked the institution after gaining access through the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.

Two personnel were said to have lost their lives during the attack and one other abducted, according to a statement by the academy public relations officer Major Bashir Jajira.

It was gathered that the authorities are making plans to get in touch with the families of the deceased personnel before making their names public.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in and around the academy as just as the academy in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna State have commenced pursuit of the gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and to rescue the abducted personnel.