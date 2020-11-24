Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the Team 3, Course 29, National Defence College, have urged the Federal Government to deploy adequate funds to the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) in Effurun, Delta State.

The Coordinator of the team, Air Commodore Kehinde Gabriel Adebayo, who made the call during a study tour and research on technical education at the university, said adequate funding would enable the institution to achieve its purpose.

Adebayo commended the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, and his management staff for their efforts in innovative research, especially in the oil and gas industry.

He stated that FUPRE, as a strategic institution for the petroleum industry needed proper funding to enable it to achieve the desired purpose of its establishment.

While commending the Delta State Government for its commitment towards technical education, Adebayo affirmed that from the team assessment, Delta State was ahead of many states in that regard.

He added that with this, young people would be strongly equipped in the area of science and technology and this he said, would also create job and employment opportunity for the youths.

The Vice-Chancellor, while addressing participants of the Course, thanked the State Government for picking FUPRE as one of the centres for the study tour.

Rim-Rukeh further disclosed that the institution has done very well in the area of research and that the school is ready to partner with any agency and body that are research-driven.

He assured the participants of the institution’s availability for research purposes, especially in the area of technical education.