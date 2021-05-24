From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A three-day prayer programme for the repose of the soul of the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died along with ten other officers in the ill-fated Beach Craft King Air 350 at the Kaduna International AirportI last Friday has commenced in Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor charged members of the Nigerian Armed Forces to remain steadfast in the discharge of their constitutional roles, saying that the death of the COAS and others will not be in vain.

General Iraboh gave the charge while fielding questions from reporters at the occasion.

The prayer session which took place at the Staff Flag House, Niger Barracks Asokoro, Abuja, was conducted by the Director Islamic Affairs Nigerian Army and the Chief Imam, Brigadier General Shehu Garba Mustapha.

He prayed that God forgive the shortcomings of the departed souls and grant them eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus. He also prayed God to console their families, friends and colleagues. for the irreparable loss.

The event was attended by the ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, former Minister of Interior and one time COAS Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau, Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ishiaku Amao, former Governor of Adamawa State and one time Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako, Chairman, NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), Principal Staff Officers from Defence, Army and sister Services Headquarters, top government functionaries, members of Defence and Police Officers Wives Association, and members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, among other dignitaries.