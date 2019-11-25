Molly Kilete, Abuja

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has charged newly promoted Major Generals to develop an enduring solution that would completely defeat terrorism and other criminal activities in the country.

He reminded the officers that the business of soldiering was not an individual task but a collective responsibility.

Magashi, therefore, charged them to remain hard working and committed to the constituted authorities to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The minister gave the charge at the decoration ceremony of the newly promoted Army Generals at the command’s mess, Abuja at the weekend. He congratulated the officers also charged them to redouble their efforts especially now the nation is confronted with myriad of security challenges.

“Let me emphasize the need for your support, sacrifices and steadfastness toward tackling the myriad of security challenges bedeviling our nation today,” he said.

“You must all come together to develop an enduring solution that will completely defeat and bring these challenges to the end. As you all know promotion is a privilege and calls for hard work, dedication, commitment and loyalty to the constitutional authorities.

“The elevation has placed you among your contemporaries and saddles you with the responsibility of piloting the affairs of the Nigerian Army into the next decade. You were found worthy and time has come for you to redouble your efforts.

“Indeed, this elevation is in recognition of the hard work and sacrifices, you must have made individually and collectively to the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am sure, you all deserve the promotion and would be ready to discharge the daunting task that may come within your new rank. The elevation calls for efforts in discharging your duties as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to give your maximum support to the COAS, mentor and encourage upcoming senior officers to imbibe, positive attitudes and commitment to work,” he added.

He advised the upcoming officers to aspire to get to the peak of their career by giving their best. This, he said, could only be achieved through hard work dedication and professionalism.