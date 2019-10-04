Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) has expressed satisfaction with the level of infrastructure development at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) and said the institution was moving with the dynamics of time in terms of technology and infrastructure.

Magashi made the commendation on Friday during the inauguration of some of the projects constructed at the NDA permanent site in Kaduna.

The minister said the college has recorded tremendous transformation, recalling that when he was a cadet, the naval facility at the academy was not more than a four bedroom bungalow.

Magashi urged the academy to continue with the tempo, saying as the society is become dynamic, so must infrastructural and technological development move with time.

He assured that the military would not relent in providing the required intervention in ensuring internal security and for the defence of the country whenever ordered to do so.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects inaugurated included 200-bed cadets accommodation, 2 blocks of 4 bedroom Master Warrant Officers accommodation, 6 units of 3 bedroom Staff Sergeant accommodation, 8 units of 2 bedroom Corporal accommodation, 2 blocks 12 units of one bedroom accommodation, a Protestant Church and the NDA Central Mosque.

Present at the inauguration where the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai.

The projects inauguration is part of activities for the combined Passing Out Parade of Regular Course cadets for Army, Navy and Air Force on Oct. 5.(NAN)