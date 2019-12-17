Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri and Philip Nwosu

Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (retd) has announced plans to develop a new approach to the counter terrorism war in the northeast states.

Magashi, who was in Maiduguri, Borno State capital yesterday with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai and his Air Force Chief counterpart, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadique said at a courtesy visit to the state governor, the nation’s defence managers were considering a new approach to the military operations against Boko Haram insurgents and terrorists in the troubled northeast states.

“We are going to redesign the battle for effective and efficient results to end this war for peace in the region,” the minister promised. He said the military was ready to take on the insurgents “head-long.”

He said the Nigerian military forces have improved on their synergy with the regional forces: Multi-national Joint Task Force (MNJTF) with headquarters in Chad.

Meanwhile, the Navy has been tasked to ensure they work for the upliftment of the country and are conscious of their responsibilities, especially in protecting the country’s oil facilities.

Former Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Peter Adeniyi who admonished officers and men said the Naval Training Command, NAVTRAC, remained the base where the human resource of the force are churned out to build a force Nigeria would be proud of.

Adeniyi’s comments came just as the Nigerian Army personnel stormed Ojuelegba, Lagos and launched a cleanup to mark the 2019 conference of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC).

The over 300 officers and men led by Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, cleaned gutters, drainage and swept the street of Ojuelegba and adjourning areas as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Adeniyi spoke at the Naval Training Command regimental dinner night in Lagos where he tasked officers of the Naval Training Command to ensure they train good officers and men from the naval institution.

In another development, The Navy urged its personnel to always go for regular medical check-ups to ascertain their levels of fitness.

Rear Adm. Stanford Enoch, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), gave the advice after their route march.

He also urged the personnel to endeavour to check their blood pressures ( BP) regularly.

The FOC, represented by Commodore Adesola Adesope, the Command Assure Sea Training Officer of NAVTRAC, said Naval personnel should stop living in self-denial if they were on medication.

,whether you are 20,40, or 50 years of age.

“Let us stop living in self-denial. If you have been placed on a particular medication, please follow it to the latter.

“I believe in God and in miracles, but let us stop living in self-denial, ” he said.

He also encouraged personnel to be cautious about their environments as the Yuletide was approaching, especially those travelling.