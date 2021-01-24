From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Defence Academy has announced the application for admission into its 73rd regular course.

The Academy Registrar, Brigadier-General A A Aboaba in a statement on Sunday evening said the online application is available from Saturday, January 23, 2021, to Saturday, April 24 2021.

The statement read in part, “this is to inform the public that online application for admission into the 73rd Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna is open to both male and female Nigerians.

“Interested candidates should log on to the application portal: rcapplications.nda.edu.ng, select “Purchase Form” pay for their application via REMITA in the sum of N3,500.00 only.

“Please note that only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted.

“All Instructions/guidelines for the 73rd Regular Course application is on the application portal (rcapplications.nda.edu.ng).

“Interested candidates are advised to download and read the instructions/guidelines carefully.

“Please note that applicants applying for the admission into the NDA must also apply to the JAMB and must select NDA as the first institution. Such an applicant is expected to sit for the JAMB UTME and obtain a minimum score for the course of choice.

“The requirements for various undergraduate degree programmes are as detailed in the NDA website/applications portal. All other information concerning degree courses, eligibility and screening test centre area as contained in the website/applications portal”.