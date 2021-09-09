President of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Vickie Irabor, paid a solidarity visit to Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Wednesday.

NDA’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Bashir Jajira, said in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna that the visit was to commiserate with the institution over an attack on the institution in August.

Gunmen breached a portion of the perimeter fence of the NDA on Aug. 24, killed two persons and abducted another.

Jajira said DEPOWA president was received by NDA Commandant, Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf and the NDA community.

He stated that the DEPOWA president prayed for the repose of the souls of officers who died in the attack.

She also sent her special condolences to the families of the late heroes and prayed for the safe return of the abducted officer.

He stated also that Mrs Irabor noted that the NDA occupied a special place in her heart because of the long established bond between her family and the Academy.

Jajira added that the DEPOWA president used the opportunity to talk about her pet project: “Uniting Our Voices First’’, which is meant to promote unity of purpose in pursuing the objectives of DEPOWA.

“The focus is to emplace an enabling platform for the officers’ wives to play their charitable roles effectively in the midst of the challenges which their spouses face in the course of their duties,’’ Mrs Irabpr was quoted as saying.

Jajira stated that Mrs Irabor highlighted the desire of the DEPOWA to establish a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Centre which would attend to the healthcare needs of personnel returning from operation areas.

She particularly stressed the need to address the issues of PTSD resulting from the various combat operations in the country.

She solicited the support of the Commandant in ensuring that the goal is achieved, Jajira added.

Responding, the Commandant thanked the president and members of DEPOWA for the visit and their relentless support for their husbands.

He assured DEPOWA of his support towards the attainment of its objectives and aspirations.

The Commandant also assured DEPOWA members that no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the perpetrators of the August dastardly act were brought to book. (NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.