Carlo Ancelotti handed the former Arsenal star a new role last weekend when Everton travelled to Craven Cottage to keep a date with Fulham and Iwobi did not disappoint in the Toffees’ usual 4-3-3 formation as the Acelotti side snatch an away victory in the five-goal thriller.

SUPER Eagles play maker, Alex Iwobi will have full hands against the rampaging Leeds United when Premier League returnees visit the Goodison Park this afternoon.

Iwobi tormented Fulham’s Antonee Robinson time and again and playing an important, slalomingrole in the Toffees’ second of the afternoon.

“It’s not something I’ve done a lot,” he said to Ever- ton’s official website after the game, “but anywhere I am told to play, I try to do my best.”

The new role for Iwobi could very well be the turnaround he needed for a club career that seemed in danger of stalling. That is, of course, if the move is a permanent one.