From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, has again directed men of the armed squad to deploy maximum force to defend custodial centres against armed attackers.

He gave this directive after a preliminary assessment of the security challenges facing the NCoS by the Controller-General’s Security and Intelligence Council.

Nababa condemned, in strong terms, the unprovoked and incessant attacks on custodial centres and the forceful release of harden criminals into the society.

In a statement, Francis Enobore, Controller of Corrections (PRO) said he noted that such development was capable of worsening the security situation in the country including having a toll on the socio-economic growth and development of the nation.

He therefore directed men of the armed squad, especially those recently retrained by the military to deploy the knowledge acquired to resist attacks with maximum force.

“The training you have acquired and the weapons given to you are to be put to maximum use, professionally. You are to show no mercy on armed invaders on our facilities because, by their action, they have declared themselves enemies of the state” he stated.

The Controller-General expressed confidence in the quality of retraining programme being embarked upon by the Service in partnership with the military.

This collaboration, he noted, will enhance the resilience and capacity of the personnel to deploy high-grade weapons when the need arises.

He used the opportunity to commend the officers attached to Kagara Medium Security Custodial Centre in Niger State for successfully repelling the bandits that attacked the facility, promising a handsome reward for the act of gallantry.

Nababa sued for the support of members of the public in intelligence gathering that will enable security operatives nip on the bud these ugly incidences, observing that it cost far less to prevent than resisting attacks.

“Security thrives on timely and actionable intelligence and crimes of this magnitude certainly takes time to plan.

“The attackers live among us, congregate, share information, procure logistics and embarks on suspicious movements and activities. If intelligence are timely made available to security operatives, then situation can be controlled with less damage” the CG stressed.

While commiserating with heads of security agencies and family members of gallant officers who have paid the supreme prize in the line of duty, he assured of his readiness to spare no resource in securing all Custodial facilities in the country.

