Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has tasked the military to not just wear uniform but defend the territorial integrity of the country; even with their lives.

Osinbajo said this in Kaduna, yesterday, during the passing-out parade of 187 cadets of Direct Short Service course 28/2019; at the Nigerian Air Force base, Mando, Kaduna.

The vice president admitted that criminal elements are still sheding blood and instilling fear in people but was optimistic that their days are numbered; with committed military offensive engagement against them.

He said: “Given the quality of training that you have received, I am confident that you will be able to cope with the demanding tasks ahead.

“As you already know, this profession you have chosen requires absolute discipline, loyalty and hard work. It is much more than just securing a job, or earning a salary; and more than just getting the chance to wear a coveted uniform or wield coveted weapons. This is the ultimate form of civic service to defend the territorial integrity of your country and to put your life on the line for the safety and welfare of millions of your country men and women. There is no nobler occupation than this one you have chosen.

“You are passing out at a time when our Nnation is grappling with an insurgency in the North East, and the challenges of kidnapping and armed banditry in other parts of the country. You will, therefore, have come to terms with the fact that the days and weeks and months ahead of you will be extremely busy, as you fulfill your responsibilities to the military and the nation,” he added.

Osinbajo revealed that the federal government, propelled by the president, has been reviewing the security architecture of the country.

“This has involved not just the Armed Forces, but in particular, the Nigeria Police Force, who have recently announced their community policing strategy.

“This initiative involves recruitment and training of policemen in each local government and ensuring that such new policemen remain in their local governments, working with local and traditional authorities to maintain peace and security.”