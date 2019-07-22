Fred Ezeh, Abuja

With increased insecurity and other crimes, General Superintendent, Christ Holy Church, also known as Odozi Obodo, Dr. Daniel Okoh, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to defend his oath of office by protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

He said the reawakening call became necessary following unprecedented insecurity, social and moral breakdown, and economic anxiety. These, he said, could consume Nigeria if urgent action is not taken by government to contain them.

The cleric, who spoke in Abuja, at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Annual Men’s Conference of the church, yesterday, stressed the need for government to re-adjust their priorities and possibly change their approach to security issues and other things that could herald socioeconomic development.

He said: “Strange things are happening in Nigeria. Peace, unity and brotherliness we enjoyed years ago have vanished. There is high level of blood-letting today. In addition to that, cases of kidnapping, violence, hatred and other crimes have been on increase.

“The cases are not peculiar to any part of the country. Each part of Nigeria is now identified with a particular crime. That wasn’t what we asked from God, neither was it envisaged by our forefathers, who worked tirelessly for the peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

“Howbeit, hope is not lost. Nigeria will better but that will depend on the commitment of all. Nigerians are very resilient people. They are gifted, talented and innovative. Nigerians don’t ask for too much from government, neither are they asking for handout from government. They only demand for basic things that only government can do.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Men’s Fellowship, Chuma Igwe, told newsmen that the annual conference is an opportunity for church leaders to educate the men and make them understand their God given role as husbands, fathers, leaders in all levels, even in government and communities.