Fred Ezeh, Abuja

With increased in insecurity and other crimes, the General Superintendent, Christ Holy Church otherwise known as Odozi Obodo, Dr. Daniel Okoh, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and other relevant persons to sit up and defend the oath of office they took, to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

He said the reawakening call has become necessary following unprecedented increase in insecurity, social and moral breakdown, and economic anxiety which could consume Nigeria, if urgent action is not taken by government to contain it.

The cleric who spoke in Abuja, at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Annual Men’s Conference of the Church, on Sunday, stressed the need for government to re-adjust their priorities and possibly change their approach to security issues and other things that could herald socioeconomic development.

He said: “Strange things are happening in Nigeria. Peace, unity and brotherliness we enjoyed years ago have vanished. There are high level of blood letting today. In addition to that, cases of kidnapping, violence, hatred and other crimes have been on increase.

“The cases of is not peculiar to any part of the country. Each part of Nigeria is now identified with a particular crime. That wasn’t what we asked from God, neither was it envisaged by our forefathers who worked tirelessly for the peace, unity and development of Nigeria.

“Howbeit, hope is not lost. Nigeria will better but that will depend on the commitment of all. Nigerians are very resilient people. They are gifted, talented and innovative. Nigerians don’t ask for too much from government, neither are they asking for handout from government. They only demand for basic things that only government can do.”

He appealed to economic managers to be prudent and discipline in their actions and decisions. “Nigeria has a lot for Nigerians and even foreigners. It beholds on managers of our economy to be discipline so that everyone can enjoy the commonwealth,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Men’s Fellowship, Chuma Igwe, told journalists that the annual men’s conference was an opportunity for church leaders to educate the men and make them understand their God given role as husbands, fathers, leaders in all levels, even in government and communities.

He was happy that 2019 conference succeeded in equipping the men with capacity and knowledge to carry out their responsibilities as good husbands, fathers and defenders of their homes.