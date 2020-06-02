George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Catholic Archbishop and the Metropolitan head of Owerri Ecclasistical Province, His Grace Anthony J.V Obinna has tasked Governor Hope Uzodinmma and to protect the people of the state from maruding Fulani herdsmen from the North.

He also called on other South East governors and Igbo leaders at all levels to protect the people and their lands.

Obinna who stated this in a statement personally signed by him, said that there is a looming threat by the Fulani herdsmen from northern Nigeria to wipe out the Igbo and take over their God-given lands and urged the people to rise up and defend themselves against the maruding herdsmen.

The statement which read in part said: ” The hatred of Igbo in Nigeria had already been demonstrated through the Nigeria’s brutal war against Igbo who decided to live on their own as Biafrans away from Nigeria who had rejected them with so many merciless killings in cold blood.

“Not satisfied with defeating us in an uneven war, there is threat to wipe out the Igbo and take over our God-given lands. Having already spoken to Governor Hope Uzodinmma on these threats, I hereby publicly charge him to recognise that it is his primary duty as the chief security officer of the state and the lives of Imo people, their homes, their lands. Your excellency your voice should be loud and clear on this life and death issue”.

The cleric charged other South East governors and other Igbo at all levels to rise up and protect the people, their homes and lands.

“I urged all our people to rise up in prayer to God in vigilance and legitimate self defence . The right to life, to our home ,and to our lands is God given”.