George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Catholic Archbishop Metropolitan and Head of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Anthony Obinna, has called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to protect the people over the marauding herdsmen from the North.

He also called on other South East governors and Igbo leaders, at all levels, to protect the people and their lands.

Obinna, who made the call yesterday in a statement, said there is a looming threat by the herdsmen from northern Nigeria to wipe out the Igbo and take over their God-given lands. He urged the people to rise and defend themselves against the herdsmen.

“The hatred of the Igbo had already been demonstrated through the civil war.

“Not satisfied with defeating us in a war, there is threat to wipe out the Igbo and take over our God-given lands. Having already spoken to Governor Uzodimma on these threats, I hereby publicly charge him to recognise that it is his primary duty as the chief security officer of the state to protect the lives of Imo people, their homes, their lands. Your excellency, your voice should be loud and clear on this life and death issue,” he said in the statement.

The cleric charged other South East governors and other Igbo, at all levels, to rise and protect the people, their homes and lands.

“I urged all our people to rise in prayer to God in vigilance and legitimate self-defence. The right to life, to our home and to our lands is God-given,” he said.