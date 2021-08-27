From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State House of Assembly has urged Governor Simon Lalong to raise up in defense of the helpless people and the heritage of the state from external aggression.

Chairman House Committee on information and Member representing Pankshin South, Hon. Dasun Philip Peter disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre Jos.

He said the House has also given Governor Lalong two weeks ultimatum to take serious action on the House’s resolutions on security matter with a view to restore peace in the state.

“We call on the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong to come up with a statement defending us as a people and to bring back renewed commitment to the cause of Plateau.

“As an Assembly with people at heart, we call on Plateau State citizens to have confidence on us with renewed commitment as we have given two weeks to the Governor to take action on the resolutions the House has forwarded on security matters and how to restore peace.”

The House called on traditional rulers to look inward and release the local security design to protect Plateau people as well as reinforce the vigilante, hunters and local wise men to defend the people.

“As sign of commitment to the urgent need for the people to protect themselves, the Plateau State House of Assembly has directed all Local Government Chairmen to suspend their planned recruitment of Adhoc staff and instead recruit 200 vigilante personnel in each Local Government Area to boost and argument local intelligence gathering.

“We strongly call on Plateau people to practically stand up and defend themselves and their communities, as the conventional security design is no longer guaranteeing our safety as a people.

“We are still expecting with high hope the President to also come up with a statement about the killings in Yelwa Zangam just as he did in the killings of travelers along Rukuba road and to also indicate a sign of justice or we will see him as being reflective about the conflict in Plateau.”

The House commended Plateau youths for sustained coordinated and organized campaigns against the killings and as well the courage to make it go viral by sending strong messages to the world using the dead bodies of the mayhem on social media and the streets of Jos.